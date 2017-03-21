Three new schools announced for Edmonton

Edmonton is getting three new schools — including one for rapidly expanding Ellerslie — and five existing ones in the capital region are getting big bucks for replacement or upgrades.



The provincial budget tabled last week outlined $500 million for new facilities, but the first details about where the new schools would be and which current ones would be upgraded were revealed Tuesday.



Currently, only the design dollars have been approved but full construction funding is expected to come later, according to government officials.



Edmonton Public School Board Chair Michelle Draper called it great news for the district, but added that it still may not be enough to meet the demands of a growing population.



“There was some excitement on the board for sure but we need more schools. There were so many years where we’ve gone without any new announcements," she said.



"There is still such a great need for new schools to meet the growing population and to modernize those whose average age is about 50 years old.”



Three school buildings will be replaced entirely, including kindergarten to grade 12 Ecole Joseph Moreau in Hazeldean, Highlands Junior High in Northeast Edmonton, and Wye School in Sherwood Park.