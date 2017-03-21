Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in rural Enderby, B.C.

ENDERBY, B.C. — A toddler has been killed in an accident on a rural property in Enderby, B.C.

North Okanagan RCMP Const. Jocelyn Noseworthy issued a news release saying the two-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Noseworthy says the tot was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

She says the death is under investigation but further details are not being released.