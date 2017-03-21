Mixing alcohol and energy drinks increases risk of injury by about 20 times: UVic study

Put down that RedBull if you’re planning to drink vodka as well – that’s the message partygoers could take from a new University of Victoria study.

That’s because the risk of injury is about 20 times greater when people drink alcohol mixed with energy drinks, compared to just alcohol, said Audra Roemer, a clinical psychology researcher.

“The stimulant effects of caffeine mask the sedative effects of alcohol,” she said in a written release.

“Usually when you’re drinking alcohol you eventually get tired and you go home. Energy drinks mask that, so people may underestimate how intoxicated they are, end up staying out later, consume more alcohol, and engage in risky behaviour and more hazardous drinking practices.”

The number of emergency-room visits due to alcohol-energy drinks doubled from 2007 to 2011 in North America, according to the UVic study.

Injury can result from both intentional behaviour, like fights or attempted suicide, or accidental acts like tripping and car accidents, according to the UVic report.

Researchers analyzed 13 studies for the report but Roemer is now conducting her own study in Vancouver and Victoria emergency rooms. She hopes to establish the exact relationship between alcohol-energy drinks and physical injury.