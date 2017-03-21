Vancouver launches advisory group on past discrimination against Chinese-Canadians

Vancouver has launched an advisory group to guide the city as it prepares to acknowledge and apologize for historical racist policies against people of Chinese descent.

For instance, bylaws used to restrict where Chinese-Canadians could own businesses in Vancouver and housing covenants prevented them from buying property. Full voting rights were not granted until 1948 and they were not allowed to do business with, or be employed by the city (until 1952).

The newly formed group has already met twice and will help staff with recommendations on actions toward reconciliation, like a public acknowledgement and a formal apology.

The group is made up from members of the city’s cultural communities advisory committee, the mayor’s working group on immigration as well as experts and descendants.

In May, the city will hold three public consultation events that will be used to help draft a final report with recommendations for council this fall.

Earlier in the month, B.C. approved a bill to remove 19 historical private Acts of private Legislation containing racist provisions against Chinese workers in the province. The Legislation dates from 1881 to 1930 and were not generally applicable, but were private Acts restricted to particular business ventures.