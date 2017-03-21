March overdose deaths to surpass February’s: City of Vancouver

The fentanyl-fueled overdose crisis is showing no signs of slowing down.

The City of Vancouver warned Tuesday that the number of overdose deaths in March is likely to surpass the 25 deaths reported in February.

According to the city, Vancouver police have reported 21 suspected overdose deaths in the first 21 days of March, already nearing the 25 reported in all of February.

The deaths recorded by police still need confirmation from the BC Coroners Service and don’t include all overdose deaths, like those that occur in hospitals, according to the city.

The city says that firefighters also responded to 104 overdose calls the week of March 13, which also mark an escalation of the crisis.

“The city’s first responders and front-line community service workers are at a breaking point, shouldering a large share of the overdose response in the fentanyl crisis,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in a statement.

“We desperately need the B.C. government to spend the recently received $10 million from the federal government to combat the fentanyl crisis to broaden access to clean prescription drugs, substitution therapy and treatment-on-demand to help bring relief to our first responders who are working tirelessly to save lives from drug overdoses.”

The crisis has been declared a public health emergency in B.C.