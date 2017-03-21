Woman injured in East Vancouver hit-and-run

Police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run in East Vancouver this weekend left a 62-year-old Vancouver woman in hospital in serious medical condition.

The woman was crossing Victoria Drive at Williams Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by a southbound silver Volkswagen Jetta. The woman was knocked onto the hood and windshield and then thrown several metres through the air, landing in the northbound traffic lane.

The Volkswagen continued south for about two more blocks before turning west.

In a release Tuesday, Vancouver police said the vehicle's headlight was cracked and the car likely suffered other front-end damage.

“We have video of the incident and photos of the vehicle,” said Const. Jason Doucette, a spokesperson for the VPD. “It’s only a matter of time before we identify the person behind the wheel.”