B.C.'s top judge says system needs 'shock therapy' to improve access to justice

VANCOUVER — British Columbia's top judge says Canada's justice system needs a bit of "shock therapy" to ensure the legal needs of everyday people are being met, which he says goes beyond people simply getting their day in court.

Robert Bauman, chief justice of B.C., says he's heartened that the province's law society and law foundation have each pledged $150,000 over three years to come up with ways to improve access to justice.

He says access includes understanding the law, knowing how to navigate the system and recognizing that you have a legal need in the first place.

Bauman says the core of Canada's legal system is worth preserving, but dramatic action is needed to "shake the foundations" and bring in needed reform.

The funding is for Access to Justice B.C., a discussion group that includes not only lawyers and judges but also representatives of First Nations' groups, health-care workers, municipal leaders, business people, self-represented litigants and immigrants.