British Columbia looks to federal budget for housing fix

Vancouver housing experts are looking for three magic words in Wednesday’s federal budget: National Housing Strategy.

No matter how many dollars are allotted to housing in the document being tabled by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, University of British Columbia community and regional planning professor Penny Gurstein is watching to see if government has a cohesive plan to tackle homelessness, housing affordability, social housing and rental supply.

“We’ve been asking for a national housing strategy and I think that’s the important thing,” Gurstein told Metro. “I think there has to be a very clear signal that they see the importance of looking at housing issues across the country and as a system, that it’s not something that can just be left for the marketplace to sort out.”

British Columbia Minister of Community, Sport & Cultural Development Peter Fassbender told Metro the province is also looking for housing intervention at a federal level.

“BC Housing is forecasting about $233 million from the federal government, anything that they add to that and augment that in developing a national strategy will be good for all of the province and definitely here in the Lower Mainland,” Fassbender said.

Money for the region’s mayors’ Phase Two transit plan – including support for a Pattullo Bridge replacement, Surrey light rail transit and a subway along Broadway in Vancouver – would also have a spin-off effect on housing affordability in Vancouver, Fassbender said.

“Investment in transportation has a net benefit in increasing density and supply, that will help the pricing,” he said. “We’re optimistic we’re going to continue to see the federal government invest in housing.”

Yet, the 2017 budget is expected to take a more cautious, steady-as-she-goes approach.

With lacklustre growth sill plaguing the Canadian economy and the tab for last year's billions and billions of dollars worth of commitments looming large, the government has precious little room to introduce new spending.

“Not everything is spending; not everything is money,” one Finance Department source told The Canadian Press, speaking on condition of anonymity in order to discuss details in advance of the budget's release.

The budget will still be “transformative” and “bold” in terms of what it will do for Canada's policy direction, particularly in areas like skills, training and innovation, insisted the source.

“The budget's a public policy document and I think the story will be much more into where the country needs to go as opposed to dollar amounts,” the source said.

“If you're just looking at tables, that's not where this story is going to be.”