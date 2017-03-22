Federal funding keeps Metro Vancouver transit plan ‘on track’

The federal budget, branded as underwhelming in some circles, is good news for the futures of the Vancouver Broadway line and light rail in Surrey, according to Gordon Price.

The director of Simon Fraser University’s City Program says Ottawa’s re-commitment to invest $20.1 billion over 11 years for public transit projects in Canada means Metro Vancouver can rest assured the federal government remains at the table despite the country’s economic challenges.

“This is kind of a cliché but, ‘We’re back on track’ is literally true,” Price said of the region’s 10-year transit plan. “It gets the funding in place, the province will follow fairly quickly, I would anticipate. That means it’s a go as much as you can count on anything these days.”

While no new funding was announced on top what was originally outlined in the 2016 budget, Price said that’s just fine for a region that hasn’t had a sustainable source of transit funding for decades.

“Knowing that the deal you’ve done will be followed through on, knowing that you’ll see that money, that’s incredibly valuable. I would take that, in fact, over a few extra bucks,” he said.

The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation released a statement after the budget saying the estimated $2.6 billion contribution to Metro Vancouver marks the single largest federal investment in the region’s transportation system in at least 20 years.

The provincial government has said it remains committed to both proposed mass transit projects in Vancouver and Surrey, along with a replacement for the Pattullo Bridge, but negotiations with the region are ongoing.

Now that the federal funding has been secured, the Mayors’ Council wants the province to match that contribution.

“With a provincial election less than two months away, the Mayors’ Council is calling on all provincial political parties to commit, as a first step, to match the federal funding dollar-for-dollar for construction of the Broadway and Surrey rapid transit projects,” the statement reads.

Traditionally, funding for transit projects was split evenly among federal, provincial and regional governments.