Federal housing strategy is a big deal, say B.C. experts

At first glance, the money earmarked for a new national housing strategy in the federal budget seems underwhelming: $1 billion a year over the next 11 years (by comparison, B.C.’s provincial government spent $500 million on affordable housing projects in 2016 alone).

But housing experts in British Columbia say the long-term funding commitment from the federal government and the language in the budget is very significant, especially following the decades-long gap left when the federal government stepped away from affordable housing completely in the early 1990s.

“If you look at other governments and how they presented that over the past several decades, the language they were using was mainly they wanted to support or encourage home ownership but that was about it,” said Penny Gurstein, director of the University of British Columbia’s School of Community and Regional Planning.

Budget 2017:

In contrast, the budget emphasizes the need for social housing targeted toward aboriginal communities, the elderly and people with disabilities. It also commits federal government participation in a strategy to reduce homelessness.

In addition to the $11.2-billion funding commitment, government is committing to partner with provinces and territories on affordable housing; invest $5 billion over 11 years into a new housing fund to be administered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; make more federal land available for affordable housing; and fund better housing statistics, including foreign ownership, through Statistics Canada.

“In addition to the money they’ve put there to start building affordable housing, they’ve also created some lending vehicles that we hope to see up and running as soon as possible,” said Kishone Roy, executive director of the BC Non-Profit Housing Association. “One of the problems we’re having is finding the up-front capital.”

The new direction also breaks the deadlock that was previously in place, where municipalities said they couldn’t do anything without the province and the province in turn said it couldn’t do much without the involvement of the federal government, Gurstein said.

But one thing both Roy and Gurstein agree is missing from the budget is a tax credit program or other mechanism designed to encourage private developers to build market-rental housing. That’s something that’s badly needed across Canada: as condominiums became more popular starting in the 1980s, new rental buildings have not been built in significant numbers for decades.

Roy said he and other organizations in B.C. will continue to advocate for such a program to the federal Liberals. Housing groups are also looking for a long-term plan from the B.C. government, he added.