Province won't match federal funds for Metro Vancouver transit projects

British Columbia’s unwillingness to match federal funds for Metro Vancouver transit projects marred an otherwise celebratory budget day for Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner.

Hepner hailed Ottawa’s commitment to invest $20.1 billion over 11 years for public transit projects (an estimated $2.2 billion for the Lower Mainland) as “the biggest federal investment in at least 20 years.”

But the sheen wore off slightly after British Columbia Finance Minister Mike De Jong rejected the region’s call for the province to match that funding for light rail lines in Surrey, the Vancouver Broadway subway and Pattullo Bridge replacement.

“All in all, if I heard today that the province was taking under advisement how they would deal with [matching funds] and they were going to think about it, I would be happy,” she said. “As opposed to a fairly quick, ‘We’re not changing our mind’ … that falls flat.”

Hepner wants funding for the long-awaited LRT lines in Surrey to be sorted by the end of the year so procurement and pre-construction can begin in 2018.

De Jong told media the province has no interest funding more than the 33 per cent it has already committed to those projects, part of Phase Two of the region’s 10-year transit plan, and thinks that’s enough to for the projects to now move ahead.

“There shouldn’t be any doubt, the province has repeatedly indicated that we are on board with our share – one third, 33 per cent – of the funding,” he told media. “So it would strike me that the pieces are falling into place and we’re hopeful that now we can get beyond merely talking about it and getting on with building some expanded transit capacity.”

Metro Vancouver transit funding is already shaping up to be a major issue in the May 9 provincial election.

If elected, NDP leader John Horgan indicated Wednesday his party would pick up the slack.

“I’ve already committed to boosting the province’s share in transit infrastructure from Christy Clark’s 33 per cent to 40 per cent,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Hepner, who promised LRT in Surrey by 2018 when elected three year ago, just wants to get on with it.

“We just cannot continue to be the second-largest city in the province and not be connected,” she said. “I’ve been harping on it because we can’t grow at the rate we’re growing and provide the quality of life people expect without being connected. We will continue, as the Mayors’ Council, to be asking for at least matching, dollar-for-dollar, the federal commitment.”