Why are you laughing? Quantum math could explain

UBC Okanagan researchers say humour is so complex they need to use quantum math to explain it.

Quantum models were developed to explain scientific phenomena at the micron level but they can also explain why people find puns funny, says psychology professor Liane Gabora.

She used the following classic, to explain.

“Why was six afraid of seven? Because seven ate nine.”

“At the beginning of the joke you’re pretty sure “eight” is a number but the [phrase] ‘afraid of’ makes you hesitate,” she said.

That sound of “eight” or “ate” is where people’s minds struggle to hold the two meanings at the same time, and that’s where quantum mathematics can help, said Gabora.

More pyschology stories:

Quantum models can explain why the ‘set up’ part of the joke and the punch line are only funny when they are delivered one after another and not by themselves, she explained.

Okanagan researchers conducted a study on 85 participants where they rated the funniness of a joke, both in its full form as well as just the set up line or the punch line.

Gabora found it was not immediately possible to determine how successful, or funny, a joke would be.

“There’s no way of predicting how funny they find the whole joke when it’s put together,” she said.

Except, she theorizes, by applying quantum mathematics.

“Quantum models excel at explaining ambiguity and contextuality, and that really is the case in humour,” she said.

Gabora emphasized that her team has not found a proof yet and that this research is still exploratory at this point. Her research also only looks at verbal wordplay and not Mr.-Bean-physical-style comedy.

But modelling humour with quantum mathematic opens the doors for a whole world of possibilities. When asked whether her work could lead to comedians using quantum algorithms to craft the perfect joke, Gabora said it was possible.

“Eventually, once this is worked out a little bit more, you could write out a computer program that is based on this mathematical framework,” she said.