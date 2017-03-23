Complex public/private social housing deals must be open to scrutiny: MLA

City and provincial governments are increasingly looking to partner with private developers to build much-needed social housing.

But NDP MLA David Eby says several recent examples show governments need to be much more open about the inner workings of the complex deals to reassure British Columbians that the arrangements are indeed in the public interest.

“I think that any time you’re doing deals with tens of millions of dollars of public money and a private company, you need to have not just regular transparency where if someone files a freedom of information request, they can get some of the documents,” Eby told Metro.

“You need to have exceptional transparency where everything is public and you can examine, if you wish, the details of the financing of the project.”

Eby recently raised questions in the legislature regarding two Vancouver deals. One involves a land swap between the City of Vancouver and Brenhill Developments over two pieces of land in Yaletown, 508 Helmcken St. and 1099 Richards St.

The other deal involves a building in the Downtown Eastside, 288 Hastings St. Property developer Wall Financial sold a property it owned at the site to BC Housing “for the cost of the land plus carrying costs,” Eby said. Eby is questioning why BC Housing also paid Wall a development fee of $3.3 million, although, Eby says, the project required no changes to be made to existing zoning.

When the building, which was 60 per cent social housing, was completed, BC Housing then sold the 40 per cent market rental portion back to Wall.

In the case of the Yaletown land swap between the City of Vancouver and Brenhill, Eby is questioning the complex tangle of funds which apparently went to construct the new social housing building, which contained 87 units of social housing and 75 market rental apartments and was budgeted to cost around $30 million to build.

Those funds include $30.6 million the City of Vancouver says it contributed to a project; a $39 million loan from BC Housing to Brenhill; and a $15 million loan from BC Housing to the social housing operator, 127 Society. Eby says the $39 million loan was not initially included in a list of all loans BC Housing made in 2015/2016, which he obtained through a freedom of information request.

The $30.6 million from the city was an amount derived from the 2012 land swap between the city and Brenhill, and no actual cash was transferred: the city determined the difference between the cost of the two pieces of land was $6.6 million, and pegged a community amenity contribution at $24 million, based on the increase in land value from rezoning 508 Helmcken St. to allow a taller building.

The combined $30.6 million the city would have gotten from the developer would be considered the city’s contribution to the project.

As part of the land swap deal, Brenhill was obligated to build new social housing at 1099 Richards St, to replace an aging social housing building on 508 Helmcken St. To do this, Brenhill got a $39 million loan from BC Housing at the low interest rate of 1.02 per cent.

The B.C. ministry responsible for housing has explained that a $39 million mortgage that appears to be for Brenhill’s market condo building — which contains no social housing — was to secure the loan to construct the social housing on 508 Helmcken St., and that loan has since been repaid. As for the $15 million, that was part of the total $39 million loan, which was advanced in multiple amounts, says the ministry.

There are further questions about the outcome of the social housing, called New Jubilee House. The 87 units of social housing that stood on 508 Helmcken St. were fully replaced at 1099 Richards St. But the 75 market rentals that were supposed to have been rented at “below market” rents for lower-income people appear to now be going for between $1,500 and $1,700, according to Craigslist ads for two of the units. In a city report from 2015, planning staff wrote units would be rented for around $1,164. In 2016, average rent for downtown Vancouver one-bedroom apartments was $1,434.

Despite stating in public documents that the market rents in New Jubilee would be kept low, city communications staff told Metro the city has no legal power to determine rent rates after the first set of tenants have moved in.

The city was sued over the land swap by the Community Association of New Yaletown, a case the city ended up winning on appeal in 2015. The city says it has now changed the way it would do land swaps in the future, including getting an independent analysis “to maximize value for all city land deals,” something it failed to do in this case.

The value of the land has risen from $15 million in 2012 to $130 million in 2016, according to BC Assessment. The city says it could not have anticipated the dramatic rise in land values that occurred across Vancouver between 2015 and 2016.

Eby wants BC Housing to release all minutes, briefing and mortgage documents related to the deal. He also wants to know — and has raised the issue in the legislature —whether condo marketer Bob Rennie, who was on the board of BC Housing from 2012 to 2014, recused himself from meetings where the deal was discussed. Rennie, who has led major fundraising efforts for the BC Liberals, is now marketing Brenhill’s condo project at 508 Helmcken St.

Rich Coleman, B.C.’s minister responsible for housing, promised to release the documents at the end of this week. But BC Housing and the ministry are still reviewing the documents for privacy concerns.

“These kinds of deals call for exceptional transparency, and that’s not unfortunately what we’re seeing,” Eby said.