Being a teenage couch potato could mean weak bones for life: UBC study

People have a four-year window in their early teens to strengthen their bones because after that, adults can only maintain the bone density they already have, according to a new UBC study.

Young teens who skip rope or do jumping jacks even just for 10 minutes every day are doing enough to set up a lifetime of strong bones, according to the study, published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

But the vast majority of youth in that four-year window (10 to 14 years old for girls and 12 to 16 for boys) meet that requirement, said UBC professor and study co-author Heather McKay.

“The sad story is … only 25 per cent [of children] overall were meeting that kind of guideline.”

The outlook is even grimmer for girls.

“Only 9 per cent of all teenage girls are doing enough physical activity to develop healthy bones,” she said.

The problem is while many children don’t do the recommended 60 minutes of exercise for general wellbeing, bones take a specific type of exercise to develop properly.

“The skeleton is a different than the cardiovascular system that it really likes sharp short bursts of exercise,” said McKay.

“Aerobics are great. Any kind of dancing is fantastic. Anything where you are on your feet and you’re moving is going to be beneficial.”

That means things like swimming aren’t necessarily helpful for bones, but a few tuck jumps, are.

“Bones love unexpected activity,” explained McKay.

So the good news is 10 minutes a day of focused, bursts of exercise as a teenager can result in strong bones for life. The bad news is once girls reach 17 years old and boys reach 19 years old, the time for bone growth is pretty much over.

“A third of your skeleton is laid down in just four years in your adolescence,” said McKay.