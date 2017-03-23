M-103 would be defeated if regular Canadians voted on it: poll

The anti-Islamophobic motion M-103 in the House of Commons would not pass if regular Canadians voted on the issue and only one in ten believe the motion would be effective, according to a new Angus Reid Institute poll.

M-103 condemns “Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination” and while the majority of Canadians believe the Quebec mosque shooting in January are a sign of deeper anti-Muslim sentiment, many are cynical that the motion would help.

About 42 per cent of poll participants said they would vote against the motion, 29 per cent said they vote for it, and 29 per cent responded ‘not sure’ or that they would abstain.

The lack of consensus speaks to how nuanced the issue of fighting racism can be, said Shachi Kurl, executive director of Angus Reid Institute.

“This continues to demonstrate a narrative that Canadians are divided around issues of acceptance, discrimination, and the best way to handle discrimination,” she said.

“You don’t see much unity around what to do or how to approach that or how to react to it.”

But there is cynicism even among those who would vote in favour of the motion, according to the poll – only 12 per cent of respondents said the motion is worth passing and be effective.

One factor to keep in mind is the motion is not binding, Kurl pointed out.

“This is a motion as opposed to a bill and I think there is not only a level of scepticism but also a lack of consensus whether or not this is the right way to go about condemning and trying to minimize anti-Muslim sentiment.”