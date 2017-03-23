Middle-income families in Vancouver need housing support too says former city planner

A former Vancouver city planner says housing in the region is so unaffordable that governments and developers need to get creative in order to help middle-income families find homes.

People who make between $50,000 to $80,000 are in the awkward spot where they are not eligible for government-assisted housing but they also don’t have the kind of wealth needed to buy suitable homes, especially if they want to start a family, said Larry Beasley, now a professor at UBC’s school of urban planning.

He wants governments to get involved.

“The issue has gone from being just a worry, to being one of those crises that hasn’t really reached the consciousness of the leadership of our part of the world as much as it should,” he said.

Building secure middle-income housing doesn’t necessarily mean government funding, Beasley emphasized. It could also come in the form of bonuses or incentives, something the City of Vancouver already does to encourage developers to build social housing.

Beasley wants to see provincial or local governments set up a round table of experts to explore ways to better support middle-income households. His own ideas – inspired by policies in Rotterdam and Madrid – include designating some housing as ‘no-profit’ units, where their sale price remains the same no matter what the housing market looks like, and creating non-profit housing development organizations.

One non-profit that is already doing that kind of work in B.C. says there is a lot of opportunity to develop affordable housing without relying on government subsidies.

“There are definitely more and more organizations and individuals looking at it, because we’re all trying to be more creative as to how we solve this unaffordable housing issue that we have,” said Robert Brown, founder of the non-profit development organization, Catalyst Community Developments.

The organization’s main objective is to provide affordable housing to households with annual incomes of $25,000 to $65,000 – the middle-income group Beasley says needs support.

Vancouver-based Catalyst plays the role of the developer and operates the housing after it is built but is not obliged to charge market-rate rents because it doesn’t keep any of the profit it makes.

“If we do make any revenue from the project, it simply gets reinvested in either making that project more affordable or to create another affordable housing project,” said Brown.

Rent for many Catalyst units is 10 to 15 per cent lower than market rate, according to Brown, allowing the project to both be financially feasible for the developer and affordable for residents.