Victoria police chief to face discipline hearings

Victoria’s suspended police chief will face a pair of discipline hearings into allegations of misconduct two retired judges reviewed after an investigation by B.C.’s office of the police complaint commissioner.

Retired judge Carol Baird Ellan found sufficient evidence to proceed with five allegations against Victoria Chief Const. Frank Elsner for Police Act violations of discreditable conduct, deceit and inappropriate use of department equipment and/or facilities.

Among those ruled to have met the evidence threshold was an allegation that Elsner engaged in conduct with the spouse of a member under his command which constituted a conflict of interest or a breach of trust.

More:

Ellan decided that three other allegations of discreditable conduct were unsubstantiated. B.C. Complaint Commissioner Stan Lowe said in a statement that those three allegations would not go forward to a hearing.



The second retired judge, Ian Pitfield, found sufficient evidence to proceed with three allegations of discreditable conduct under the Police Act, including unwanted physical conduct and leering at female staff.

Lowe urged people not to rush to judgment, but to let the process work its course.

Police Act discipline proceedings for the allegations have yet to be scheduled, but must be underway within 40 business days of the completion of the final investigation report.

None of the allegations has been proven and Elsner has filed a petition asking B.C. Supreme Court to stop the investigations as he says he's being targeted by a group that wants him ousted as chief.