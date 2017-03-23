Victoria police chief to have disciplinary hearings on misconduct allegations

VICTORIA — Two retired judges have determined there is enough evidence for allegations of misconduct against Victoria's suspended police chief to hold disciplinary hearings.

British Columbia's police complaint commissioner appointed the former judges in 2015 to examine allegations against Frank Elsner of discreditable conduct, inappropriate use of department equipment and deceit.

The hearings will examine allegations including inappropriate conduct with the spouse of a member under his command and sexual remarks, leering and unwanted physical contact toward female staff.

But retired judge Carol Baird Ellan found there was not enough evidence to direct some allegations to a hearing, including a claim that Elsner asked a potential witness to destroy electronic evidence.

None of the allegations has been proven and Elsner has filed a petition asking B.C. Supreme Court to stop the investigations as he says he's being targeted by a group that wants him ousted as chief.