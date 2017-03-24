B.C. Liberals to refund $93k for indirect donations, cites clerical errors

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Liberal Party says it has found 43 so-called indirect donations worth almost $93,000, which it plans to reimburse.

The RCMP is already investigating possible violations of the B.C. Elections Act related to indirect donations made to the Liberal party.

A statement from the B.C. Liberal Party says since March 3 they have been reviewing contributions made to the party since 2011, as required under the Elections Act.

They say in all 43 cases, a personal credit card was used on behalf of an organization and that money was then paid back by the organization they represented — a violation of the Elections Act.

The B.C. Liberal Party says 30 additional individuals came forward to the party to report "clerical errors" where a contributor was listed as an individual instead of their employer.

B.C.'s Chief electoral officer Keith Archer announced earlier this month that it was handing over a review of similar allegations to the RCMP to ensure fairness as Elections BC prepares for the May 9 election.