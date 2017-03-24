National park beach closed near Ucluelet, B.C., after wolf attacks dog

UCLUELET, B.C. — A popular section of beach along the West Coast of Vancouver Island has been closed after a wolf attacked a dog in a national park.

Parks Canada says in a release that a section of Wickaninnish Beach is temporarily closed and dogs are banned following an attack on a dog in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve near Ucluelet, B.C., earlier this week.

The agency says several people have reported encounters with wolves in recent weeks and at least one of the animals seems to have lost its wariness of humans.

Park Canada says its staff are taking steps to "haze" the animal with noise and pain deterrents and will take further steps if necessary.

It says the goal is to stop the wolves from getting used to humans so the natural boundary between people and the animals can return.