Premier Christy Clark’s approval trails NDP’s Horgan and Green’s Weaver: Poll

With a little over a month and a half until May’s provincial election, Premier Christy Clark finds her approval rating trailing that of NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, according to a new public-opinion poll.

Less than a third of those surveyed (31 per cent) approved of Clark, compared to 42 per cent approval for the NDP’s Horgan and 36 per cent approval for the Green Party’s Weaver, according to a poll published Friday by the Angus Reid Institute.

The poll report is quick to point out the election is often not decided until the final days. In March 2013, the premier (or ‘Comeback Kid’ as she was dubbed in a partisan ad on the front page of 24H) recorded her lowest Angus Reid Institute approval rating at 25 per cent, yet she handily won the election in May.

“It’s important to look beyond the horse-race numbers around who is up and who is down,” warned Shachi Kurl, executive director of the Angus Reid Institute.

“This poll shows that while the B.C. Liberals have a very strong economic message to offer British Columbians going into this election and on the campaign trail, there’s also a real feeling that many people in this province are being left behind. People feel they can’t compete even if they’re employed, even if they’re working hard.”

Respondents felt that Clark is the best candidate for the economy and Horgan is the best for health care, education and crime. Weaver is ranked as the best candidate for the environment.

The poll, a randomized survey 604 B.C. adults online, identified housing as the most important issue heading into the campaign, followed by health care and the economy. The importance of the economy dropped 12 points over the past year while concerns about housing and health care rose.

The survey also found that Clark is the most polarizing of the candidates with a 62 per cent disapproval rating and only 7 per cent of those polled unsure. Uncertainty was substantially higher for Horgan and Weaver (23 and 42 per cent respectively).

That uncertainty is both an opportunity and a challenge for the NDP and Green leaders, Kurl said. While they haven’t been visible enough for people to have formed an opinion, the two leaders don’t have political baggage and are essentially clean slates, she said.

“Horgan has the full advantage of being able to leave positive impressions – if he can make them.”