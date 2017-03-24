Vancouver Sun and Province job cuts leave a hole in B.C. journalism: expert

A massive round of layoffs at the Vancouver Sun and Province that took effect today will have an impact on the wider community as fewer journalists are left to accurately report the news in British Columbia, say experts.

“Journalists play a vital role in helping people make decisions,” said Alfred Hermida, a professor at the University of British Columbia’s School of Journalism.

“These are very broad cuts and it in many was undermines the ability of local newspapers to effectively cover and report on their communities.”

The job cuts were first announced two weeks ago, but employees learned today whether they were amongst the total 54 staff to be laid off. The cuts included 29 layoffs from the newsroom.

Both junior reporters and those who had worked for many years were among those cut, said Brian Gibson, president of Unifor local 2000. The union represents staff in the advertising, editorial, IT and subscriptions of the Sun and Province.

The union will be bringing the layoffs to arbitration, arguing that the motivation for the job cuts was not economic, since the papers still make a profit. The papers are owned by Postmedia, a publicly-held company that owns 17 other newspapers across Canada. The company is obligated to make debt payments to the three American hedge funds that hold a controlling interest in the company.

“There are so many indicators that it’s not (an economic decision),” said Gibson. “They’ve got bonuses going to high-paid executives, all kind of stuff we’ll ask for in our arbitration that they’ve have to reveal or prove.”

A surprise to Gibson was that the three newsroom librarians have also been cut.

"They’re very important in the newsroom for archiving and research,” he said.

“To show you how much our members care, they are worried about the fate of the archive.”

The newsroom will now have a staff of around 70, Gibson said.

Hermida acknowledged that there is lots of other media in Vancouver other than the two daily papers: television stations like CBC, Global, and CTV; community papers like the Vancouver Courier and North Shore News; and web-only startups. But, he argued, the daily papers occupy a special place in newsgathering because they focus on both local Metro Vancouver stories and the wider province.

With an overall decline in print subscribers and advertising revenue, and as Google and Facebook have increasingly dominated online advertising, the focus needs to shift away from journalism as a revenue-producing product to its contribution to community life, Hermida said.

“We’ve seen various rounds of cuts and often in businesses you can achieve efficiencies through various technologies — so sometimes there is room to cut. But at a certain point, by cutting people you’re cutting the quality of the product,” he said.