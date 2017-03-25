Parks Canada re-opens beach on Vancouver Island after wolf attack last week

UCLUELET, B.C. — A popular section of a national park on Vancouver Island that was closed following a wolf attack last week has re-opened.

Parks Canada says Wickaninnish Beach in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is accessible to the public once again after being closed off for two days.

A wolf had attacked and injured a leashed dog on Thursday, following a number of close encounters with park visitors and off-leash dogs, signalling the wild animals were losing their fear of humans.

Parks Canada says in a statement that wildlife specialists worked with the BC Conservation Officer Service on Thursday and Friday to scare the wolf and restore a natural separation between the species and people.

The statement released Saturday says a temporary dog ban is still in effect, as is a wolf advisory.

Parks Canada says wolves are a vital part of the ecosystem, and if anyone encounters a wolf, they should not approach the animal, back away slowly while maintaining eye contact and making noise.