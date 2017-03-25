Suspect shooting at passing trucks on B.C. highway, Mounties say

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — RCMP say they've received numerous calls from truck drivers reporting that someone shot at their vehicles on a B.C. highway.

Police say the incidents occurred over an eight-hour period starting Friday night on Highway 97 between Houston and 100 Mile House in the province's central and northern Interior.

Drivers told police their trucks were in motion when shots were fired at the vehicles' radiator and windows.

Police say a blue 2009 Dodge Caliber has been identified as a suspect vehicle.

The say the four-door car has the Ontario license plate CAVM918.