Vancouver Canucks sign forward Brock Boeser to entry-level contract

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks signed forward Brock Boeser to an entry-level contract on Saturday.

The 20-year-old from the University of North Dakota had 34 points (16-18) in 32 games this season. He missed six games with a wrist injury.

Boeser, a native of Burnsville, Minn., helped the United States win bronze at the 2016 world junior hockey championship.