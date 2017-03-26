B.C.’s Earth Hour participation improves

British Columbians powered down (slightly) this Earth Hour, saving 24 megawatt hours of electricity during the annual World Wildlife Foundation event that encourages people to turn the lights off for an hour to raise awareness about climate change.

This year’s savings were an improvement from 2015 (which saw a meagre 15 megawatt hours of electrical savings), but far removed from the heady 136 megawatt hours saved in 2013 – a year in which the WWF named Vancouver Earth Hour Capital of the World.

Last year, BC Hydro did not release Earth Hour stats as the event fell too close to the swtich to Daylight Savings Time.

By region this year, the highest participation was in the Southern Interior which saw an energy savings of 1.7 per cent (7.9 megawatts less) compared to the previous Saturday night. The Lower Mainland was second with an energy savings of 0.4 per cent (16.5 megawatts less). The Island was third with 0.2 per cent (3.3 megawatts less).

The North actually saw its energy use increase by 0.4 per cent (3.4 megawatts more).

WWF’s annual Earth Hour event is held in 190 countries around the world between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Mar. 25.