Edmontonians discuss welcoming Trump refugees—and lessons of history

Edmonton residents concerned about U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration policies would be wise to study up on their history, University of Alberta professors argued on an Edmonton panel Sunday.



St. Paul’s United Church hosted an event to discuss ways Trump’s presidency could impact Edmontonians, but also ways locals can get involved — including by welcoming refugees fleeing Trump policies.



One of the panelists, history professor Jaymie Heilman, told the audience local institutions are hoping to ensure asylum-seekers can access services such as education here.



“A number of local organizations are working very hard to support undocumented university students and families,” she said. “They need money to pay lawyers’ fees and bills.”



She also said that locally, Edmontonians need to work to counter racism whether online or through harassment and threats in the city.



“I’m very concerned about … the very widespread belief that U.S.-style racism doesn’t happen here,” Heilman said. And she called on Canada to repeal its Safe Third Country Agreement with the U.S., which prevents refugees from claiming asylum at legal border crossings, driving many to make a perilous trip on foot, many to be arrested once here.

That law declares that asylum-seekers who come to Canada from a country deemed "safe," such as the U.S., cannot apply for refugee status here.



Another university historian, Susan Smith, told the audience that history offers stark warnings about such anti-foreign rhetoric. She recounted how 1920s U.S. politicians voted to “shut the door” to immigrants they blamed on “taking their jobs.”



“When we hear about Trump’s anti-Muslim ban or saying no more refugees,” she said, “this actually has a very long history of people taking out their economic frustration and fear on others.”



The 1920s moves coincided with the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan — its numbers swelled not just across the U.S., but even among Edmontonians, she said.