Man dead following stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
SURREY, B.C. — Police say a man has died following an early morning stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
RCMP say officers were called to a home in the Cloverdale area around 6 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from stab wounds.
They say he was taken to hospital in serious condition.
The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team later sent a tweet saying the man died.
No information has been released about the man's identity.
RCMP say their early investigation suggests the stabbing was the result of an altercation between two individuals.