Man dead following stabbing in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — Police say a man has died following an early morning stabbing in Surrey, B.C.

RCMP say officers were called to a home in the Cloverdale area around 6 a.m. Sunday and found a man suffering from stab wounds.

They say he was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The Integrated Homicide Investigations Team later sent a tweet saying the man died.

No information has been released about the man's identity.