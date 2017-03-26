‘Swirl Face’ pedophile to live in Vancouver

A B.C. pedophile dubbed ‘Swirl Face’ by international media is out of prison and plans to live in Vancouver, B.C.’s corrections branch warned Sunday.

Christopher Neil, 42, of Maple Ridge, is a high-risk sex offender who was sentenced to five-and-a-half years in prison in June 2016 after previously pleading guilty to two charges of sexual interference in Cambodia in 2003, one charge of possessing child pornography in Maple Ridge in 2007 and two charges of accessing child pornography in Vancouver in 2013. At the time of sentencing, he had just over 14 months left on his sentence, according to a report by The Canadian Press.



Neil, a balding Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes, is five feet 10 inches tall and 190 pounds. In the notification Sunday, B.C.’s corrections branch warned Neil has a “pattern of sexual offending behavior against both pre and early pubescent boys.”

He is under close monitoring and is subject to 18 court-ordered conditions including having no contact with anyone under the age of 16, avoiding parks and playgrounds and not using computers or phones that can access the internet.

Anyone who witnesses Neil violating one of his conditions is asked to call Vancouver police.



Neil, who was then working as an English teacher in Asia, was arrested in 2007 when German police unscrambled an internet photo showing a man with his face disguised by a digital swirl engaged in sex acts with two young boys. In Cambodia, authorities tracked down one of the boys who said he was 13 at the time.

Neil arrived in the Lower Mainland in 2012 after serving his sentence in Thailand. He was arrested after breaking court-ordered conditions by associating with pedophiles and searching online for child pornography.