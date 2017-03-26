WHL Roundup: Dube scores twice as Rockets take 2-0 series lead against Blazers

KELOWNA, B.C. — Dillon Dube scored twice as the Kelowna Rockets held off the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 on Saturday night in Game 2 of their best-of-seven Western Hockey League playoff series.

The Rockets lead the first round series 2-0 with Game 3 taking place on Tuesday in Kamloops.

Cal Foote opened the scoring for Kelowna and Michael Herringer stopped 33 shots.

Quinn Benjafield and Ondrej Vala, on the power play, responded for the Blazers. Connor Ingram kicked out 34 shots.

Both teams scored once on the power play with the Rockets going 1 for 6 and Kamloops 1 for 5.

---

WARRIORS 3 BRONCOS 2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Burke scored the winner late in the third period and Zach Sawchenko made 34 saves as the Warriors edged Swift Current to even their series at 1-1.

Branden Klatt and Thomas Foster also chipped in for Moose Jaw.

MacKenzie Wight and Tyler Steenbergen had goals for the Broncos, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Jordan Papirny turned away 31 shots.

---

REBELS 4 HURRICANES 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brandon Hagel scored the winner on a power play late in the third period as Red Deer rallied past the Hurricanes in Game 1 of its first-round series.

Cameron Hausinger and Lane Zablocki, into an empty net, also had third-period goals for the Rebels, with Michael Spacek adding the other. Riley Lamb made 25 saves in net.

Tyler Wong and Ryan Vandervils gave Lethbridge — which hosts Game 2 on Sunday — a two-goal advantage. Stuart Skinner turned away 29 shots.

---

PATS 5 HITMEN 1

REGINA — Sam Steel had a goal and four assists to lead the Pats past Calgary and take a 2-0 series lead.

Dawson Leedahl scored twice and added an assist for Regina. Adam Brooks and Nick Henry also chipped in while Tyler Brown made 26 saves.

Andrew Fyten replied for the Hitmen and Cody Porter stopped 34 shots. Calgary hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

TIGERS 5 WHEAT KINGS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — John Dahlstrom and Zach Fischer both struck twice as the Tigers got past Brandon to take a 2-0 series lead.

Max Gerlach had the other for Medicine Hat, which got 20 saves from Michael Bullion.

Connor Gutenberg, Reid Duke and Tyler Coulter found the back of the net for the Wheat Kings. Logan Thompson made 38 saves. Brandon hosts Game 3 on Tuesday.

---

ROYALS 4 SILVERTIPS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Tyler Soy struck twice as Victoria edged the Silvertips to even its first round series at 1-1.

Matthew Phillips and Vladimir Bobylev also scored for the Royals, who host Game 3 on Tuesday. Griffen Outhouse stopped 18 shots in net.

Matt Fonteyne, Patrick Bajkov and Brandson Hein supplied the offence for Everett. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 AMERICANS 2

KENT, Wash. — Matthew Wedman scored the first of three third-period goals for the Thunderbirds as they came back to beat Tri-City in Game 2.

Donovan Neuls and Aaron Hyman added power-play goals in the third for Seattle, which took a 2-0 series lead. Nolan Volcan, on the power play, and Scott Eansor also chipped in while Carl Stankowski made 28 saves.

Parker AuCoin and Maxwell James, on the power play, tied the game at 2-2 earlier in the third for the Americans. Rylan Parenteau turned away 36 shots as the series now shifts back to Kennewick, Wash., for Game 3.