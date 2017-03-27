BC Hydro customers will subsidize LNG: Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is warning that British Columbia’s push for a liquefied natural gas industry will mean higher hydro bills.

The environmental organization released a report Monday highlighting the concessions government has made to industry proponents since Premier Christy Clark first outlined her vision for an LNG industry in 2011.

As the price and demand for LNG has diminished over the years since, so has the province’s stance on subsidizing electricity used by proposed processing plants.

According to the report, government set an energy price for the LNG sector at $83.02 per MWh in 2013, promising that BC Hydro ratepayers do not shoulder the costs of LNG-related infrastructure and new energy supplies.

Late last year, government announced a new rate of $54.34 per MWh.

That subsidized rate will come at a cost to BC Hydro, the report warns.

Coupled with having to pay off the $9 billion Site C dam, which will likely power any LNG plants, Sierra Club BC campaigns director Caitlyn Vernon says the public will be left with the tab in the form of higher electricity bills.

“The simple message is that what oil and has companies are being charged is much less than what it actually costs to produce the energy,” said Vernon. “This government is making concession after concession after concession to try to lure these companies to B.C. and it’s up to the ratepayers to make up the difference.”

Vernon said there are too many variables to determine exactly how much people’s hydro bills could increase should any LNG projects proceed.

Originally projected to up and running by 2015, the province’s LNG industry has yet to materialize.

So far, only the $1.6-billion Woodfibre LNG project near Squamish has been approved by all levels of government and has had its board confirm a final investment decision.

It is licensed to export about 2.1 million tonnes of LNG annually. In contrast, LNG Canada and Pacific NorthWest LNG would each ship roughly 10 times that amount.

But Shell announced last July it was indefinitely postponing its LNG Canada project and Petronas, the Malaysian state-owned company behind Pacific Northwest LNG (which does have federal approval), has also delayed a final investment decision.