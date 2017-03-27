Canadian Press NewsAlert: Coroner says carbon monoxide suspected in four deaths
ASHCROFT, B.C. — British Columbia's coroners service says carbon monoxide gas is suspected to have killed four people in a home near Ashcroft.
It says foul play has been ruled out in the deaths of two adults and two children who were found deceased in their home on Friday.
Toxicology tests are underway.
More coming.
