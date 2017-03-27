Vancouver’s 4/20 rally could get a new home if City motion passes

Vancouver city council will consider whether it should work with local 4/20 protest organizers to find a new location for the annual pot rally, which failed to receive a permit from the Park Board for Sunset Beach.

The main reason for the motion is money, according to councillor Adriane Carr, who plans to table the motion Tuesday.

“I’m a pragmatic person. I rather see the event permitted and then the cost born by the event organizers, not by the citizens,” she told Metro in a phone interview.

Marijuana activist and 4/20 organizer Dana Larsen has said he applied for a permit from the park board because it would help organizers pay their share of policing and clean-up costs. He told Metro his aim was to work with authorities to ensure the event goes as smoothly as possible.

But the park board voted a motion to give a permit to 4/20, largely because it would violate the board’s no-smoking bylaw in parks. Carr, who lives in the West End, says she heard many complaints about smoke and crowds after last year’s 4/20 event at Sunset Beach.

If Carr’s motion passes, city staff will work with event organizers and consult with the public on other possible locations for the pot rally.

Several options include the Pacific National Exhibition grounds, Larwell Park (parking lot northeast of BC Place), or the lot in South False Creek where the Cavalia tents are currently set up.

The city has a duty to allow people to protest peacefully – that includes 4/20 where participants call for the legalization of marijuana, said Carr.