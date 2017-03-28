Auditor general to meet with minister over B.C. government ads

British Columbia’s auditor general has no plans to launch an investigation into government spending on potentially partisan advertising ahead of the election.

Two Vancouver lawyers launched a lawsuit earlier this month alleging the $15 million spent on government ads this year largely benefit the BC Liberal Party as the May 9 election date approaches.

The Opposition New Democratic Party and BC Green Party have both come out against taxpayer-funded political advertising and the debate over whether the ads are actually partisan has raged on in the public.

Auditor General Carol Bellringer said she plans to meet with Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson about the ads on Thursday, but said her office won’t launch a full audit.

“We did an audit back in 2014 and, at the time, we were drawing attention to the fact there needs to be stronger guidelines in place that make the distinction between what is a public service ad versus a political ad. We know that there have been changes made,” Bellringer told media. “It’s not our plan to [conduct a new audit] but that doesn’t mean to say it isn’t an important thing.”

The AGs office doesn’t have jurisdiction over the content of ads, but Bellringer said politicians could launch an independent review if they wanted.

Bellringer says the sharp increase in government spending on advertisements this year in particular does “raise questions.”

“One should not see an increase in in spending immediately prior to an election, it’s something that we think should be stable throughout the year,” she said.

Wilkinson responded to the lawsuit on behalf of the government, saying in a statement that it uses the ads to inform the public about important services and programs including the opioid overdose crisis that killed more than 900 people last year.

The government has seen an increase in the public participation in programs when they are advertised, he said, adding that "these campaigns clearly work."

He said the government has worked with the auditor general to ensure information campaigns are fact-based, inform the public and adhere to policies that state no public funds should be used for political advertising.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

-with files from The Canadian Press

B.C. police system now safe from hackers: AG

Carol Bellringer’s comments on government spending came as the auditor general released the findings of her audit into the province’s police database.

Her office first did an audit of the Police Records Information Management Environment (PRIME BC) in 2013 and found that the province-wide police IT system – which stores information on all 911 calls, police contacts, criminal records, victims and investigations – was susceptible to unauthorized access both externally and internally.

A follow-up audit on the current security measures has revealed that the security flaws that made the system vulnerable to hackers are now gone.

“The improvements have been significant,” said Bellringer, “but there are some weaknesses that remain.”

Those weaknesses – which are not being released publicly to prevent them from being exploited, are mostly internal now, the auditor general said.