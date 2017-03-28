B.C. audit finds vulnerable police data system should be strengthened

VICTORIA — A second audit of British Columbia's police records management system has found sensitive data involving investigations should be more securely protected.

Auditor general Carol Bellringer says her initial audit in 2013 showed the system could be breached but some improvements have been made to protect against external attacks.

She says a public report was not issued then to prevent putting the system at risk, though this latest audit completed in 2016 again showed security weaknesses.

Bellringer has made one recommendation, saying directors of PRIMECorp, which manages the system, should implement all the recommendations in her report issued four years ago because the system remains vulnerable.

The PRIME-BC system links 911 operators, dispatchers and mobile workstations in police vehicles.