B.C. commits $113 million for Fraser Valley Highway 1 widening

B.C. is committing $113 million to widen the Trans-Canada Highway to six lanes between Langley and Aldergrove.

The second phase of the project would see Highway 1 six-laned between 216th and 264th Street (about 8 kilometres) and is expected to cost $235.5 million, the province announced in a press release Tuesday.

The province says it is asking both the federal government and the Township of Langley to cover the rest of the cost.

The project aims to improve capacity, safety along the corridor which sees more than 80,000 vehicles, including 6,000 transport trucks, daily.

During weekday rush hours, the section sees significant congestion. B.C. claims delays on the highway total 1.2 million hours annually for commuters, transport and tourists.

Design work is expected to start in the fall. The project will include the replacement of the 232nd Street interchange, the Glover Road overpass and the CP Rail crossing.