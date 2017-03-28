City wants new public space strategy for downtown

The City of Vancouver wants to pledge money and staff resources to a dedicated strategy to create more and better public spaces in the densely populated downtown.

Public space advocates are welcoming the strategy, but say it’s not just about creating a nice park or plaza — the spaces have to be designed or programmed in a way that encourages people to use them.

“You can have two identical public spaces, and you can have one that is essentially unused and anther that is used for a variety of different uses and by a variety of different people,” said Paola Qualizza, chair of the Vancouver Public Space Network.

The city staff report will go before council on March 28 and proposes spending $350,000 this year on the strategy, which staff say will help to link together different projects and create an overall plan for downtown. The work includes hiring two planners, doing public consultation and putting experimental projects in place while the planning work is ongoing.

The work will include conducting a “public space and public life” study this summer, where planners monitor and study how people use different city spaces.

The strategy is good news to the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, which recently got serious about helping to foster more public space downtown. Projects have included adding café-style tables and chairs to Hornby Plaza, and transforming an alley between Hastings and Seymour Streets into a bright pink and yellow space that welcomes basketball games and more pedestrian-friendly.

The projects came out of the DVBIA’s 2015 public consultation project around the future of downtown Vancouver. There are now plans to transform a second alleyway behind the Orpheum theatre this summer, said Charles Gauthier, CEO of the DVBIA.

The organization was previously opposed to the permanent closure of the 500 block of Robson Street to vehicle traffic. But that changed after hearing that people have a huge interest in “a central gathering place” near the Vancouver Art Gallery (the plaza on the north side of the art gallery has been under construction but will be reopening soon).

The DVBIA is now on the stewardship council for the 500 block of Robson and wants to see more programming in the space — not just the tables and chairs that are currently there, Gauthier said.

Downtown Vancouver has a lot of public space already, Qualizzo said, noting that VSPN has catalogued over 300 sites. It’s more about how well it’s being used.