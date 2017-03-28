Marijuana legalization: What will happen to Vancouver’s pot shops?

Pot shop experts and a local city councillor are applauding the federal government for setting a date for marijuana legalization but warn its success rests on marijuana prices and provincial funding.

The federal government announced Sunday night it will introduce legislation to legalize marijuana in April and that the law would come into effect no later than Canada Day 2018.

But dozens of pot shops in the city operate in a legal grey area and experts say their fate is uncertain in light of the upcoming legalization.

One marijuana dispensary manager says customers are already coming in with questions about the decision.

“There are lots of concerns raised by people. The biggest one is people are afraid the price is going to fluctuate,” said Camden Lowrie, who has worked at The Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Vancouver for five years.

More pot stories:

Marijuana pricing will fall under the provincial jurisdiction, according to the federal government.

“If the [provincial government] is serious about getting rid of dispensaries or taking over the market, they will have to have a much lower price. If legal marijuana can be sold for $3, $4 per gram or less, that can be very effective in competing with dispensaries,” said long-time pot advocate Dana Larsen.

“But if their price is high, people will keep participating in the black market as well.”

Larsen is the director of The Vancouver Dispensary Society, a non-profit that runs two marijuana dispensaries in the city, including the store where Lowrie works. That locations sell cannabis at about $10 per gram or less, he said.

One of his locations is well on its way to getting a business licence from the city but the other is running up against a court injunction, he said.

Nearly a year after announcing its intention to regulate marijuana dispensaries in the city, Vancouver has issued four business licences to pot shops and five to compassion clubs as of Monday. It has also issued 36 development permits for pot shops and 10 business licences are currently under review, according to a city spokesperson.

But the city can’t keep enforcing rules around marijuana because is an expensive endeavour, said Vancouver city councillor Kerry Jang.

“We’ve had no support so we’re pretty much on our own.”

He emphasized that any future marijuana laws will need to be accompanied by provincial money. The B.C. government should be in charge of inspecting marijuana stores and testing their product, he said.

“If you want to have proper regulation and proper public health goals being met, then the province certainly has to step up and take it seriously.”

If the province doesn’t want to regulate existing pot shops, a Vancouver lawyer says government could open its own marijuana shops similar to B.C. Liquor stores.

“You don’t want [marijuana] to fall into the hands of children. You want it to be of a consistent strength and quality,” said Tony Wilson, a lawyer at Boughton Law.

“By doing it via government stores, you are accomplishing those goals.”

Wilson, who practices franchise, licencing, and intellectual property law, says the province should slap high taxes on marijuana.