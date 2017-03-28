Rain swamps South Coast as evacuation order, alert, in place elsewhere in B.C.

VANCOUVER — Rainfall warnings have been issued for the Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver regions of B.C.'s South Coast, with cautions from Environment Canada that the deluge could cause flash floods or washouts.

About 25 millimetres of rain fell near Squamish late Monday and a further 70 millimetres is expected across Howe Sound by Wednesday, creating conditions that the weather office says could prompt landslides on vulnerable slopes.

Forty to 80 millimetres of rain is forecast for Metro Vancouver by Wednesday.

The warnings come just days after the provincial government ordered a precautionary evacuation of a property on near Falkland, in the Okanagan-Shuswap, when tests detected movement of the hillside.

An evacuation alert remains up for 50 to 60 properties, many of them seasonal cabins, around Johnsons Landing on Kootenay Lake in southeastern B.C.

That alert was issued Monday because there was a small slide into the same creek that released a torrent of mud and debris in July 2012, killing four people and wiping out several homes.