Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison donates $75 million to St. Paul’s Hospital

Vancouver billionaire Jim Pattison has donated $75 million to the new St. Paul’s Hospital – it is the largest private donation to a hospital in Canadian history.

The funds will help build the Jim Pattison Medical Centre – an integrated health campus that will include the new St. Paul’s Hospital and its critical care programs, like the BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS and the provincial Heart Centre.

“Today, Jim Pattison has stepped forward to transform health care on a scale this country has never seen,” said Dick Vollet, president and CEO of the St. Paul’s Hospital Foundation, in a press release Tuesday.

“Jim Pattison’s gift will help us realize an exceptionally rare opportunity to build a major medical and research centre from the ground up, that will establish its place among the most highly regarded and recognized medical centres in North America.”

St. Paul's Hospital:

The new campus will be built at the 18.4-acre site (roughly the size of 15 football fields) along Station Street in False Creek Flats. In addition to the provincial Hearth Centre and BC Centre for Excellence in HIV/AIDS, the campus will be home to the Centre for Heath Lung Innovation, the PHC Research Institute as well as other research and life sciences facilities. There will also be room to expand for future need.



“The new Jim Pattison Medical Centre will build on St. Paul’s Hospital’s history of serving British Columbians with excellence and compassion, and enable close collaboration among clinicians and researchers to collectively drive new standards in health care and treatment for all British Columbians,” said Pattison, in a press release.

St. Paul’s has been caring for people in Vancouver for more than 120 years.

In the spring of 2015, it announced plans to close the aged hospital in the West End to open a new billion-dollar facility near Science World in False Creek Flats. The new hospital complex aims to be up and running by 2022.

Critics of the plan worry about the loss of a hospital in the downtown core, particularly in the West End, one of the most densely packed neighbourhoods in North America.