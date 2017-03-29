Attempted murder charge after vehicle shootings on three B.C. highways

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — RCMP say a man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Chilliwack, B.C., as they investigate nearly two dozen truck shootings along three highways.

Police say in a news release that 38-year-old Peter Kampos remains in custody and is believed to be from Ontario.

The Mounties say they have received 22 reports of commercial trucks believed to have been shot at and one report involving a passenger vehicle.

Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says the charge against Kamos relates to an early-afternoon shooting last Friday.

She says people should check for suspicious damage if they travelled last Friday along Highway 37 between Kitimat and Terrace, Highway 16 between Terrace and Prince George as well as Highway 97 from Prince George to 100 Mile House.

Linteau says anyone who may have been the victim of a suspicious incident should call their local police department.