Evacuation alert lifted for B.C. community where landslide killed four

JOHNSONS LANDING, B.C. — Threats of a landslide have subsided in a tiny British Columbia community where four people died in 2012 after a wave of mud and trees swept down a creek.

An evacuation alert has been lifted for residents of Johnsons Landing in southeastern B.C.

The alert was issued Monday when the regional district received reports that Gar Creek was running muddy and boulders on a slope above had shifted.

Regional district spokeswoman Anitra Winje has said there was a small slide and flood, but both were minor and did not cause any damage or injuries.

The regional district is now asking residents to remain vigilant and aware of Gar Creek's condition because spring melt and coming rain could bring more debris down its channel.