UBC research uses genomics to help cystic fibrosis patients

UBC researchers are taking the first step in finding cheaper treatments for patients with cystic fibrosis by sequencing bacteria DNA.

The study, published in Genome Research, involved sequencing the genome of burkholderia cenocepacia bacteria, a microbe responsible for life-threatening infections that affects anywhere from 25 to 50 per cent of people with cystic fibrosis. The hope is that genome sequencing can help researchers find an existing, unrelated drug, that will control burkholderia infections.

This technique is called repurposing drugs and has been successfully used in the treatment of other diseases, including some cancers.

UBC pharmacy professor Corey Nislow says he started this project because the average family can’t afford new treatment options for cystic fibrosis. One medicine, Orkambi, costs $250,000 per year for one person and is not covered by the B.C. government.

“It’s a heartbreaking issue because these drugs are extremely effective but they are so expensive,” said Nislow, who is also director of the university’s sequencing and bioinformatics consortium.

B.C.’s ministry of health said in a statement that there is not enough clinical evidence to show Orkambi is effective but that PharmaCare does cover several other treatments for cystic fibrosis.

Related:

One in 3,000 people in B.C. are born with cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that causes them to have thicker than normal mucus. It can partially or completely block their airway over time. That mucus is also the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive in, which explains why cystic fibrosis patients are especially susceptible to burkholderia outbreaks, said Nislow.

The most common symptom of burkholderia infection is loss of lung function.

On top of that, antibiotics are useless against burkholderia bacteria, making it a natural superbug, or what the scientific community calls, a ‘Gram negative’ bacteria, he explained.

“We have failed as the drug industry and academics to develop effective treatments against [this bacteria],” said Nislow.



“Shame on us. We need to.”

That’s where Nislow hopes his research can make an impact. His team analyzed the DNA of burkholderia bacteria collected from patients over a 20-year period. Researchers then analyzed how that DNA changed over time.

“Usually when you sequenced a genome you get a snapshot. Here we were able to see how bacteria adapted,” said Nislow.

He found that the bacteria’s genome shrunk over time, enabling the team to identify a core genome they can now use in drug tests.