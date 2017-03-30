Don’t count out the youth vote says B.C. student advocacy group

One student advocacy group is challenging the stereotype that young people are too apathetic to vote.

The provincial election is more than a month away but the Alliance of BC Students is already ramping up efforts to help millennials vote.

Youth (people aged 18 to 24) went to polling stations in droves during the most recent federal election, increasing voter turnout in that age category by 18 percentage points, according to Elections Canada.

The Alliance wants that trend to continue. It’s clear that young people are not as apathetic as they are often portrayed to be, said chairperson, Alex McGowan.

“The conversation has been changing around how to support young people in voting rather than trying to convince people why it’s important to vote.”

The 27-year old political science student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University says improving access to ballot boxes works much better than taking a condescending tone with young people.

“We don’t need to tell people why it’s important to vote. People know that,” he said.

“We vote not due to a desire to personally influence it but because we are members of a community and we part of something bigger than just us.”

But changing the message is not enough, he added. Getting that message out to young people means going to where they spend their time.

“More effective emails, more effective calls, and more effective use of social media,” said McGowan, listing the myriad of ways campaigners can reach young people.

“That’s really necessary because young people don’t have cable. They don’t listen to the radio. They don’t see the traditional advertising that has been used to reach people.”

On top of the change in messaging and the way that message is delivered, authorities need to understand people who are eligible to vote for the first time are often juggling a number of priorities for the first time in their lives.

“Young people are busy, balancing jobs and part-time jobs or full-time jobs on top of school,” he said.

Mental health can also play a role. McGowan speaks to students often about what sways their decision to either vote or not vote and many suffer from ‘imposter syndrome,’ where people don’t believe they are not knowledgeable enough to do the job.

But if you are 18 or older and have lived in B.C. for the past six months, then you are fit to vote, said McGowan.

He has a simple response to people who express hesitation or signs of imposter syndrome.

“Vote anyway because you’re probably just as knowledgeable as an old person.”