Drunk driver's mom apologizes to victims' families at son's sentencing hearing

VANCOUVER — The mother of a man who drove drunk and killed three people on a British Columbia highway says her son's time in jail has made him a changed man.

Samuel Alec's mother, Georgina Alec, told a B.C. Supreme Court that her experience of sexual and physical abuse in Canada's residential school system made her a bad parent, which had a profound impact on her son and his upbringing.

She says her son has accomplished more in the two years since his incarceration than she did in her more-than-30-years of sobriety, such as completing his high school diploma.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death after he drove into cyclists Kelly Blunden and Ross Chafe in May 2015.

Alec's good friend, Pierre Paul, was a passenger in the vehicle and also died in the collision.