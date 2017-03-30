ICBC creates learn-to-drive bursary program for B.C. youth in foster care

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is creating a bursary program to help youth in foster care learn how to drive.

The program, dubbed Take the Wheel, will annually fund driver training and supports for about 50 youth across the province.

One bursary provides $1,000 to cover the cost of a graduated licensing program. The other gives $250 to cover incidental costs of getting the necessary practice hours, like gas, ID and insurance.

“The new bursary program will eliminate some barriers that prevent B.C. youth from gaining the experience they need to become safe and confident drivers,” said Mark Bulcher, president and CEO of ICBC, in a release Thursday.