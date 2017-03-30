Keep dogs on leash during coyote birthing season: Expert

As coyotes prepare to birth pups this spring, the Stanley Park Ecology Society is encouraging people to secure their trash and keep their dogs on leashes as coyotes set out to gather food for the arriving newborns.

According to Ecological Society’s wildlife program co-ordinator Greg Hart, population densities for coyotes tend to be higher in cities due to food waste. During spring, Hart advises people to better manage food sources so coyotes can depend more on natural foods such as rats, mice, or squirrels.

“They’re naturally shy and timid and we can keep it that way by the way we behave,” he said. “You can minimize food sources near where we live, by cleaning up bird feeders, harvesting fruits and keeping our gardens tidy. Keeping our garbage secure goes a really long way to forcing coyotes to find natural food sources.”

Nature in the city:

During breeding season, coyotes tend to look for den locations to prepare for their young. These locations are usually hidden and secluded such as cemeteries, ravines, or golf courses.

“This time of the year is where they might act more defensive towards their pups. And this is the only time of the year where they do use a den site. We do encourage, especially this time of the year, for people to put their dogs on a leash when they’re out and keep cats indoors as much as possible,” said Hart.