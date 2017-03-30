Metro Vancouver cities weren’t prepared for housing price shock

Metro Vancouver’s municipal governments were just not prepared for the massive spike in housing and rent rates that hit the region starting in 2015, said the mayor of New Westminster during a panel discussion on the growing disconnect between housing costs and incomes.

“Although there have been a number of warning signs over the past decade and beyond that has led us to this point, we’ve kind of been sleepwalking into the challenge that we face,” said Jonathan Cote at the event hosted by online publication The Tyee in New Westminster on March 29.

Last week, the City of Vancouver unveiled a new direction for housing that will include requiring developers of new buildings to include not just housing for low-income people, but for a wider range of income levels as housing unaffordability increasingly locks out even those with middle-class incomes.

Housing in Vancouver:

The scheme, which is still under development but is modelled on a New York City policy, would involve income-testing residents to see whether they meet certain income bands.

New Westminster has been incentivizing construction of new rental buildings and trying to retain older buildings.

“The reality is that one form of housing is not going to solve the crisis we have right here,” said Cote. “We can encourage policies that encourage more rental housing across the entire region, but that alone is not going to solve the challenge.”

Panellist Irene Lanzinger, president of the BC Federation of Labour, emphasized the need to raise B.C.’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and urged businesses to adopt a living wage. Currently 500,000 British Columbians make $15 or less an hour, while the City of Vancouver has found that nearly half of the city’s population makes less than $50,000 a year.

Emphasizing the link between housing and a city’s workforce, William Azaroff, an executive with Vancity, said it’s now difficult for the credit union to find tellers to staff branches in Vancouver’s Westside, a neighbourhood that saw dramatic home price increases between 2015 and 2016 and where population decreased between 2011 and 2016.

The panellists touched on the issue of generational inequality, where the gains from home price increases have mostly benefitted the baby boomer generation while locking younger people out of the housing market.

Azeroff referred to a Vancity research project that looked at alternate ways Millennials could build equity without home ownership. “To be candid, they couldn’t come up with much,” he said.

Talking about how to increase supply for low-to-mid income earners is all very well — but at some point the discussion needs to include a more radical rethink of wealth redistribution, said Gordon Price, a former Vancouver city councillor and fellow at Simon Fraser University, following the talk.

“It has to be something that deals with that question of wealth, that deals with a change in neighbourhood scale, that deals with a change in taxation.