People in rural B.C. oppose trophy grizzly hunt too: poll

Three in four people in rural British Columbia oppose the trophy grizzly hunt despite having strong hunting traditions, according to a poll by Insights West.

The poll, conducted on behalf of the Commercial Bear Viewing Association, found there was no urban-rural divide on the idea of hunting grizzly bears for sport.

Five rural ridings were surveyed in a telephone study in January and pollsters found those communities, Kamloops North Thompson (81 per cent), Boundary Similkameen (79 per cent), Fraser Nicola (78 per cent), Cariboo North (66 per cent), Kootenay East (65 per cent) oppose the grizzly-bear trophy hunting.

Related:

The B.C. NDP has promised to ban the practice if they win the provincial election in May. Most British Columbians support that idea, said Julius Strauss with the Commercial Bear Viewing Association. The association represents the interest of bear-viewing companies in B.C.

“This poll categorically shows that there is no urban-rural divide on the issue of grizzly trophy hunting, something that has been asserted endlessly by politicians,” he said.

“British Columbians want an end to trophy hunting by a clear majority, even in deeply rural ridings with strong hunting traditions. It’s time government policy reflected that reality.”

A 2015 Insights West survey found 91 per cent of people in B.C. opposed trophy hunting in general.

This latest survey found 74 per cent of people in rural B.C. oppose trophy hunting grizzly bears.

But the B.C. Liberals have not made any indication they intend to ban the practice in the near future.

One pollsters says this survey suggests the party should reconsider its position.

“Few voters who cast a ballot for either of the two major provincial parties in 2013 are satisfied with the status quo on grizzly trophy hunting,” said Mario Canseco, vice president of public affairs at Insights West.