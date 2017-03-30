B.C. government's sell-off of social housing under fire from Auditor General

B.C.’s Auditor General found that the provincial government has sold off social housing buildings to non-profit organizations without demonstrating that those sales will result in better outcomes for social housing and those who live in that housing.

Carol Bellringer examined the asset sale program in a report released Thursday. In 2013, the B.C. government began the Non-Profit Asset Transfer Program, which was supposed to generate $300 million that the government would then re-invest into social housing and rent assistance programs.

But, Bellringer notes, under the program the government is still on the hook for $30 million a year in mortgage payments over the next 35 years.

Government has not fully considered how selling land and buildings could affect the affordability of housing units and their availability, Bellringer writes. She questions whether non-profit operators will have to raise rent rates in order to cover the cost of maintaining aging buildings — and whether providers will keep using the buildings for social housing.